Cards fans make holiday season bright for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cards fans have helped make Christmas a little brighter for sick children.

Donation boxes were set up in the lobby of the KFC Yum Center for Monday night's men's basketball game.

The boxes are a partnership between UofL Athletics' Cards Care Program and Kyle's Korner for Kids. The organization was founded by former Cards' forward Kyle Kuric and brings in big donations each year.

"We typically average about 1,000 to 1,500," Katie Kuric, Kyle's sister, said. "So if you do the math it is about 20-25,000 worth of toys. Which is amazing considering we only collect for one night and it means a lot to these kids."

Most of the toys will end up at Norton Children's Hospital. This year some are also going to Home of the Innocents and Westley House.

