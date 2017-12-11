Oxmoor Center installs largest solar installation in Louisville

The solar panels will provide more than 40% of the electricity needed to power the mall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The solar installation is the largest in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This holiday season the Oxmoor Center is not only bustling with shoppers, but it's now more energy efficient.

The mall unveiled its solar energy project Monday morning. It's the largest solar panel installation in Louisville and the largest retail installation in the state.

Solar panels will provide more than 40% of the electricity needed to power the Oxmoor Center.

"To put this into perspective, the production of the solar panels is the equivalent of the electricity used by approximately 116 homes in the Louisville area," Kendall Merrick, the General Manager of Oxmoor Center, said. "We've essentially taken half of this thriving regional shopping center off the grid."

Mayor Greg Fischer was at the mall's announcement Monday. He applauded GGP (Oxmoor Center's parent company) and said Louisville as a whole is making progress on sustainability.

"Since 2010, Louisville's greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 17%," he told the crowd.

GGP's corporate sustainability team has been working on the project for a year. They expect to save about 12% on their utility bill.

