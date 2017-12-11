13 applicants interview for open Metro Council seat

All 13 applicants were interviewed Monday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A marathon job interview took place Monday for the open District 21 Metro Council seat.

Council members interviewed all 13 applicants vying for the seat previously held by Dan Johnson.

It took more than three hours.

Under state law, Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017.

The council will vote to appoint one of the candidates at Thursday's meeting - Dec. 14.

