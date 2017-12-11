Hopkins Co. School Board tables utility tax vote

More than 4,000 people have been shot or killed in the Louisville Metro over the last 15 years.More >>
More than 4,000 people have been shot or killed in the Louisville Metro over the last 15 years.More >>
The victim claims it happened four years ago and says she reported her allegations to the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time.More >>
The victim claims it happened four years ago and says she reported her allegations to the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time.More >>
A marathon job interview took place Monday for the open District 21 Metro Council seat.More >>
A marathon job interview took place Monday for the open District 21 Metro Council seat.More >>
This holiday season the Oxmoor Center is not only bustling with shoppers, but it's now more energy efficient.More >>
This holiday season the Oxmoor Center is not only bustling with shoppers, but it's now more energy efficient.More >>
The boxes are a partnership between UofL Athletics' Cards Care Program and Kyle's Korner for Kids.More >>
The boxes are a partnership between UofL Athletics' Cards Care Program and Kyle's Korner for Kids.More >>