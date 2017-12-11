Rep. 'Pope' Dan Johnson denies sexual assault allegations

Johnson was elected to the Kentucky State House in 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Controversial Kentucky State Representative Danny Ray Johnson, better known to voters as "Pope" Dan Johnson, denied accusations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old during a press conference on Tuesday.

The victim claims it happened four years ago and says she reported her allegations to the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time.

Republicans and Democrats alike are calling for Johnson's resignation.

Johnson said the accusations had no merit and he does not have plans to resign.

For seven months, Representative Dan Johnson was the target of a series of questions by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KYCIR).

Journalists R. G. Dunlop and Jacob Ryan examined Johnson's connection to arson investigations, claims he made about accomplishments in his life, and this new allegation of sexual assault.

When the story broke Monday morning, it took just hours for his fellow legislators to respond.

Top House republicans, including Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, called the allegations "shocking" and "deeply troubling." The lawmakers called on Johnson to resign.

House democrats made the appeal bipartisan by releasing a similar statement.

Johnson's accuser, Maranda Richmond, described herself as a close friend of Johnson's daughter and someone who viewed Johnson as a second dad.

She provided a detailed account of the assault she says happened after a New Year's Eve Party when she was 17.

Richmond says she reported the assault to LMPD at the time but says the investigation did not move forward.

"She was forthcoming," Jacob Ryan of KYCIR said. "She mentioned in the studio how she was ready to tell her story. She wanted to get her story out there."

"No hesitancy at all," R. G. Dunlop of KYCIR added.

"She doesn't want this to happen to anybody else," Ryan said.

Mayor Greg Fischer asked LMPD for an internal review of the case. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell would not confirm the status of the case.

Representative Johnson attracted national attention while running for office in 2016, because of his Facebook posts depicting the Obamas as apes. Strongly supporting President Trump, Johnson beat the incumbent democrat.

Representative Johnson responded to a request for comment via text. He said he is planning a press conference Tuesday but did not indicate a time or place.

