15 acres burned in Henderson Co. wildfire

Fire crews from several departments responded to the scene of a wildfire near Smith Mills in Henderson County.

Firefighters tell 14 News they were on scene deep into the night because shifting winds made it difficult to get the fire under control.

The fire started sometime before 8:00 p.m. Monday night near Klondike Road and Kentucky 136.

By 11:00 p.m. the fire had grown to 15 acres, and firefighters from the Corydon, Smith Mills and Union County departments were working in the river bottoms to keep the fire from spreading any further.

Just a small portion of the massive field burned in last night’s fire.. pic.twitter.com/h6uomtUvMI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) December 12, 2017

Henderson County dispatchers say the fire was in a non-residential area and didn't threaten any homes, though several oil wells were nearby.

Firefighters asked people to stay away from the scene Monday night, but the area is now clear and roads are open.

More from the Henderson Co. Wildfire: Crews on scene told me they don’t know what sparked the fire. Still a few hot spots deep in the woods. KY Division of Forestry will be here later this morning to help. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) December 12, 2017

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.