NTSB starts final probe of the El Faro's sinking

By JASON DEAREN
Associated Press
Federal accident investigators on Tuesday began their final meeting to determine the probable cause of the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro, the worst maritime disaster for a U.S.-flagged vessel in decades, resulting in the deaths of 33 mariners.
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt opened the meeting in Washington DC, saying the more than two-year-long investigation was a "herculean effort" that included multiple trips to the wreckage, 15,000-feet (4,570 meters) down on the sea floor. He said the board will issue 53 draft safety recommendations related to the Oct. 1, 2015, loss of the 790-foot-long (240-meter) ship near the Bahamas.
The fully loaded El Faro sank about 34 hours after leaving Jacksonville, Florida, on a cargo run to Puerto Rico, after losing propulsion while sailing through Hurricane Joaquin.
The NTSB board was digging into problems with weather forecasting, management of the freighter, the suitability of the ship's lifeboats and the oversight of the vessel by its owner, TOTE Maritime, Inc.
"One marine tragedy can point to many improvements. After the RMS Titanic sank, the world responded with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, or SOLAS, which has saved countless lives," Sumwalt said.
The board's final report follows one issued by the U.S. Coast Guard on the second anniversary of the ship's sinking. The Coast Guard's report placed primary blame on ship Capt. Michael Davidson, who they said underestimated the hurricane's strength and overestimated the ability of the 40-year-old ship to withstand it.
According to transcripts of audio recovered from the ship's voyage data recorder, or "black box," Davidson refused his crew's suggestions to take a slower, safer route as the storm grew into a Category 3 hurricane.
The recorder caught the final hours of the ship's increasingly desperate crew as they tried to save the El Faro and themselves.
The NTSB and Coast Guard also have said the ship's owner TOTE violated safety regulations requiring the crew to be well rested, and noted that the company had not replaced a safety officer management position.
TOTE also stopped employing port helpers to safely load cargo. The Coast Guard found that El Faro's crew had difficulty keeping up with the brisk loading pace required to keep the ship on schedule ahead of the storm.
The ship also had open-top lifeboats, unlike the closed-top lifeboats used on modern ships. While legal, the ship's use of the older-style boats was only allowed because of an exemption to safety rules for older ships like the El Faro.
The Coast Guard is seeking civil penalties against TOTE, but not criminal.
The NTSB's recommendations are not law, but are used to guide industry changes or updates to existing safety procedures overseen by the U.S. Coast Guard and so-called "classification societies" like the American Bureau of Shipping, which conducts a large percentage of marine inspections on the Guard's behalf. The recommendations also can be used by Congress to create new laws meant to improve safety.
Larry Brennan, a professor of maritime law at Fordham Law School and a retired U.S. Navy captain, said the NTSB's recommendations are taken seriously, and could create a safer working environment for mariners in the future. For example, the board could call for the removal of the safety exemption that allowed the El Faro to legally use old lifeboats.
"No one should use open boats in rough weather, or any weather," Brennan said. "If the NTSB takes an aggressive course, they may be able to effectively change regulations and policies that will enhance safety at sea."
___
Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In 2017, lookups for feminism increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events.More >>
In 2017, lookups for feminism increased 70 percent over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events.More >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>