Short on space? Half-trees available for Christmas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Don't let a lack of space affect your Christmas spirit. Some stores in England are now selling half-trees.

The trees are flat on one side so they can be placed flat against a wall.

Half the tree, half the decorations. The design has been around for awhile, but more stores and online retailers are jumping on the half-tree bandwagon. Half the tree doesn't necessarily mean half the price, though. Some of the trees will set you back up to $150.

