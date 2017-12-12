Cats in Christmas trees - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats in Christmas trees

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cats love Christmas, especially Christmas trees.

Mashable.com put together a collection of cat owners' best pictures of their sneaky pets making themselves at home in the festive holiday branches.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly