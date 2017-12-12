Lanes of I-65 shut down due to semi fire

The break was reported at the intersection of Oak and Jackson streets around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The break was reported at the intersection of Oak and Jackson streets around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Bullitt County dispatchers said the southbound lane of I-65 is shut down at the 123 mile marker, near the Brooks exit.More >>
Bullitt County dispatchers said the southbound lane of I-65 is shut down at the 123 mile marker, near the Brooks exit.More >>
Call 502-571-3333 to make a donation Tuesday. Any amount will help. The money will be pooled to purchase clothes and items from the forgotten angels wish list.More >>
Call 502-571-3333 to make a donation Tuesday beginning at 5 a.m. Any amount will help. The money will be pooled to purchase clothes and items from the forgotten Angels' wish list.More >>
Cats love Christmas, especially Christmas trees.More >>
Cats love Christmas, especially Christmas trees.More >>
Don't let a lack of space affect your Christmas spirit.More >>
Don't let a lack of space affect your Christmas spirit.More >>