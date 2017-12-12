Lanes of I-65 shut down due to semi fire

Bullitt County dispatchers said the southbound lane of I-65 is shut down at the 123 mile marker, near the Brooks exit. (Source: TRIMARC)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Lanes of Interstate 65 are shut down due to a semi fire.

Bullitt County dispatchers said the southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down at the 123 mile marker, near the Brooks exit.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

