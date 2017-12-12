UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopened after semi fire

The southbound lane of I-65 were shut down at the 123 mile marker, near the Brooks exit while crews extinguished the fire. (Source: TRIMARC)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of southbound Interstate 65 near Brooks exit have been reopened to traffic after a semi fire.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 123 mile marker near the Brooks exit. No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:14 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported the scene had been cleared and all lanes were open. Some delays may remain as the backed up traffic clears.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

