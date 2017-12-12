Water main break floods roadways in Louisville

The break was reported at the intersection of Oak and Jackson streets around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Roads are shut down due to a water main break in Louisville’s Shelby Park neighborhood.

The break was reported at the intersection of Oak and Clay streets around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Water Company officials said they have received reports of low water pressure in the area.

#MainBreakAlert: water main break in downtown area around Jackson/Oak/Clay leading to low pressure. Crews on way to scene. Will update as know more. — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) #MainBreakAlert hashtag on Twitter — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) December 12, 2017 ">

Several roads around the area have been shut down.

Watch live coverage of the water main break via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.