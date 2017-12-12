Suspect found hiding under Henderson home by K-9, police say

A Henderson man is facing a long list of charges after police say he crashed an SUV while trying to get away from an officer.

According to a police report, late Thursday night, around 11:30, an officer saw the vehicle driven by 40-year-old Brandon Wright weaving in the 600 block of N. Green St.

Police say when the officer pulled up next to Wright's vehicle to identify the driver, Wright drove into the officer's lane, almost hitting the officer's car.

The officer turned on his lights, but police say Wright sped up, going twice the speed limit at one point. Police say Wright ran three stops before crashing into a fence in the 1300 block of Pringle St.

Wright ran from the scene and tried to hide underneath a house in the 1300 block of Madison St., but he was found by a police K-9.

Police say Wright's speech was slurred and he had a hard time standing. We're told Wright had marijuana on him.

He was arrested and taken to the Henderson Co. Detention Center. Wright is facing a long list of charges including DUI, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.

Wright also had several active warrants.

