Police officer hospitalized after Henderson crash

A Henderson police officer was taken to the hospital after a wreck Tuesday morning.

Police say a Henderson Police Department vehicle was t-boned by another vehicle at 5th and Green St.

We're told two officers were in the HPD vehicle and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson did not believe the officer's injuries were serious.

