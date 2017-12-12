James Madison leads with 3 on AP FCS All-America team

By RALPH D. RUSSO

Defending national champion and top-ranked James Madison placed three players on The Associated Press FCS All-America first team, more than any other school.

The team, chosen by a panel of 10 media members who cover the second tier of Division I football, was released Tuesday.

James Madison was represented by offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah and defensive back Jordan Brown. The Dukes play South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler and UC Davis receiver Keelan Doss, two of the three finalists for the Walter Payton Award that goes to the best offensive player in FCS, were also selected as All-Americans. The other finalist, Sam Houston quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe, was selected to the second team. Briscoe won the Payton last year.

The 2017 Associated Press FCS All-America team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Chris Streveler, senior, South Dakota.

Running backs - Dominick Bragalone, junior, Lehigh; Josh Mack, sophomore, Maine.

Linemen - Brandon Parker, senior, North Carolina A&T; Austin Kuhnert, senior, North Dakota State; Jacob Ohnesorge, senior, South Dakota State; Aaron Stinnie, senior, James Madison; Justin Lea, senior, Jacksonville State.

Tight end - Dallas Goedert, senior, South Dakota State.

Receivers - Keelan Doss, junior, UC Davis; Davion Davis, junior, Sam Houston State.

All-purpose player - John Santiago, junior, North Dakota.

Kicker - Trey Tuttle, freshman, Weber State.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Andrew Ankrah, senior, James Madison; Jonathan Petersen, senior, San Diego; Darius Jackson, senior, Jacksonville State; P.J. Hall, senior, Sam Houston State.

Linebackers - Brett Taylor, senior, Western Illinois; Darius Leonard, senor, South Carolina State; Nick DeLuca, senior, North Dakota State.

Backs - Mike Basile, senior, Monmouth; George Odum, senior, Central Arkansas; Taron Johnson, senior, Weber State; Jordan Brown, senior, James Madison.

Punter - Joe Zema, senior, Incarnate Word.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, Sam Houston State.

Running backs - Roc Thomas, senior, Jacksonville State; Zane Dudek, freshman, Yale.

Linemen - Stetson Dagel, senior, South Dakota; John Cook, junior, Central Arkansas; Timon Parris, senior, Stony Brook; Ben Huss, senior, Duquesne; Matthew Schmidt, senior, Furman.

Tight end - Andrew Vollert, senior, Weber State.

Receivers - Neil O'Connor, junior, New Hampshire; Jaelon Acklin, senior, Western Illinois.

All-purpose player - Elijah Marks, senior, Northern Arizona.

Kicker - Gunnar Raborn, junior, McNeese State.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Anthony Ellis, senior, Charleston Southern; Ahmad Gooden, junior, Samford; Jaison Williams, sophomore, Austin Peay; Abdullah Anderson, senior, Bucknell.

Linebackers - Matthew Oplinger, senior, Yale; Jared Farley, senior, Northern Iowa; Brandon Bryant, senior, Lafayette.

Backs - Marlon Bridges, sophomore, Jacksonville State; Phillip Parham, senior, senior, Lafayette; Davontae Harris, senior, Illinois State; Rashad Robinson, junior, James Madison.

Punter - Ian Berryman, junior, Western Carolina.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Chandler Burks, junior, Kennesaw State.

Running backs - De'Lance Turner, senior, Alcorn State; Detrez Newsome, senior, Western Carolina.

Linemen - Skyler Phillips, senior, Idaho State; Zach Mitchler, junior, Kennesaw State; Alex Thompson, senior, Monmouth; Iosua Opeta, junior, Weber State; Ross Demmel, junior, Wofford.

Tight end - Ross Dwelley, senior, San Diego.

Receivers - Nathan Stewart, sophomore, Sam Houston State; Justin Watson, senior, Penn.

All-purpose player - Khris Gardin, senior, North Carolina A&T.

Kicker - Lorran Fonseca, junior, Nicholls State.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Darin Greenfield, sophomore, South Dakota; Chris Terrell, sophomore, Central Arkansas; Ben Sorensen, senior, Sacramento State; Nick Wheeler, sophomore, Colgate.

Linebackers - Garrett Dolan, senior, Houston Baptist; Thomas Costigan, junior, Bryant; Christian Rozeboom, sophomore, South Dakota State.

Backs - Elijah Campbell, sophomore, Northern Iowa; Franklin McCain III, redshirt freshman, North Carolina A&T; Tremon Smith, senior, Central Arkansas; Davanta Reynolds, junior, North Carolina Central.

Punter - Austin Barnard, senior, Samford.

