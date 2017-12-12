Raid nets large quantities of pot, crack

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A narcotics raid by Louisville Metro police has led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

Around 6 p.m. Dec. 11, LMPD detectives served a search warrant at a home the 5600 block of Otter Court. Inside, the detectives found approximately 12 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of suspected crack cocaine.

Also found were two weapons, a Glock .50 caliber pistol and a Taurus Judge. According to police, the suspect, Donald G. McGuire, 34, of Louisville, admitted that he used the weapons to protect his home and the drugs.

McGuire is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of trafficking in marijuana and cocaine. He is also facing two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

