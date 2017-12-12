Deputies investigating stolen UTV in Graves Co., KY

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stolen UTV.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a UTV was reported stolen from Horizon Lawn & Tractor on Monday, December 11.

Store management told a deputy that the Kubota RTX-X900W-A was stolen over sometime over the weekend. It's described as orange and black in color with a metal roll cage. The side-by-side UTV has a hydraulic bed and will hold two people in the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Brandon Collins at the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

