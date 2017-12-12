Trump signs $700 billion military budget into law

Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

House and Senate negotiators are rushing to finalize the Republican tax legislation for a vote next week, to deliver the promised measure to President Donald Trump before Christmas.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional money for missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea.

But there's a catch. The $700 billion budget won't become reality until lawmakers agree to roll back a 2011 law that set strict limits on federal spending, including by the Defense Department. The law caps 2018 defense spending at $549 billion.

Trump called on Congress to "finish the job" and remove the cap on defense spending, and pass a funding bill that "fully funds our military."

Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal. Many Republicans favor easing the caps for defense spending only. Democrats also want to increase other government spending.

