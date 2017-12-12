Fmr. Webster Co. constable facing another sex crime charge

Former Webster Co. constable Dennis Shelton is back in jail.

According to Owensboro police, Shelton was arrested Friday on a sodomy charge stemming from an incident in July involving a juvenile victim.

Shelton was previously arrested in October 2016 on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and a felony burglary charge.

The sexual abuse charge was reduced to three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree as part of a plea agreement. He was also forced to resign from the position of Constable of Webster County.

In January, Shelton was sentenced to serve 120 of a 360 days sentence in jail and then the remaining days on probation.

Shelton is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond for the latest charge.

