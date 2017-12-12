Fmr. Webster Co. constable facing another sex crime charge

The drugs were seized after a search warrant was served at a home the 5600 block of Otter Court.More >>
The drugs were seized after a search warrant was served at a home the 5600 block of Otter Court.More >>
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.More >>
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.More >>
The victim claims it happened four years ago and says she reported her allegations to the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time.More >>
The victim claims it happened four years ago and says she reported her allegations to the Louisville Metro Police Department at the time.More >>
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 123 mile marker near the Brooks exit.More >>
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 123 mile marker near the Brooks exit.More >>
Call 502-571-3333 to make a donation Tuesday. Any amount will help. The money will be pooled to purchase clothes and items from the forgotten angels wish list.More >>
Call 502-571-3333 to make a donation Tuesday beginning at 5 a.m. Any amount will help. The money will be pooled to purchase clothes and items from the forgotten Angels' wish list.More >>