USA Gymnastics bans coach for sexual misconduct with athlete - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

USA Gymnastics bans coach for sexual misconduct with athlete

CHICAGO (AP) - USA Gymnastics says it has banned an Illinois coach after an investigation revealed he violated its code of ethical conduct by engaging in a sexual relationship with an athlete.

The Indianapolis-based organization says Todd Gardiner of the Illinois Gymnastics Institute has been placed on its list of coaches permanently ineligible to coach in USA Gymnastics.

The announcement comes just days after a former elite sports doctor who had worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges. Larry Nassar also has pleaded guilty to molestation charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Gardiner is not charged with any crimes. A call to Todd Gardiner in suburban Chicago was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

