Bullitt sheriff's merit board member among 5 charged with marijuana trafficking

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly a pound of pot was seized by authorities in Bullitt County afther a drug bust.

Five people were at Fleming's Auto Body Repair Shop at 2035 Highway 44 West when the search warrant was served by the Drug Enforcement Agency around 1 p.m. Dec. 11.

An arrest report by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says approximately one pound of marijuana was found in a glass jar container. When questioned, authorities say none of the five people at the body shop knew anything about the marijuana.

The five arrested - Glen D. Fleming, 60, of Shepherdsville; Mohammad Naser Mohammed, 22, of Louisville; Kenneth Lamarr Ricks, 31, of Louisville; Elvin Mustic, 23, of Louisville, and Todd Burnett Decker, 26, of Vine Grove, KY - are each charged with trafficking in marijuana and were booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Fleming is a member of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board. In a statement, Melanie J. Roberts, the Bullitt County Judge-Executive, said, "We are disappointed in the events that have transpired concerning Mr. Glen Fleming. Should he be found guilty of the charges, appropriate action will be taken at the time concerning his appointment to te Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board."

