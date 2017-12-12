LMPD officer files sexual harassment lawsuit against lieutenant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has been slammed by yet another lawsuit. This time, a lieutenant claims she was sexually harassed and stalked by another ranking member of the police department.

The woman in the lawsuit claims LMPD Lt. Robert Shadle sent her an unsolicited, lewd picture. She also claims Shadle had previously been stalking her while on duty, circulating her vehicle while she was on patrol.

Shadle works in the First Division, according to LMPD's website. That includes the Butchertown, Downtown, Phoenix Hill, Portland and Russell neighborhoods.

The lawsuit is also filed against the department.

The officer making the claims said she reported the picture to Major Kelly Jones. She then filed an official complaint with the department's Professional Standards Unit. The lawsuit states during the investigation, she met with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad who placed Shadle on a 20 day suspension without pay for conduct unbecoming.

The lawsuit contends Shadle should have been disciplined for sexual harassment, according to their own policy, the lawsuit states.

The department issued two separate orders of no contact ordering Shadle to stay away from the victim, the lawsuit states. However, she states Shadle violated those terms and the stalking continued.

She claims the department did not take any further action against Shadle and failed to stop the harassment.

WAVE 3 News was the first to break the news of this lawsuit and is continuing to gather information. This story will be updated.

