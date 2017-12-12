Woman arrested in connection with husband's execution-style shooting death

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Campbellsburg woman is facing Murder charges after a man is found shot, execution-style, in his bed.

Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Sunday evening after Gerald Bentley found his son Gary, 33, with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner, and an autopsy later confirmed Gary Bentley's cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

KSP Post 5 detectives later arrested Tasha Bentley, the victim's wife.

According to police, Tasha Bentley was arrested and charged with Murder, and additional charges stemming from the incident.

She is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

