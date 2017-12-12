Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indpls Ben Davis (12)
|4-0
|354
|2
|2. S. Bend Riley (4)
|6-0
|332
|3
|3. Hamilton Southeastern
|5-0
|277
|5
|4. New Albany (3)
|4-1
|250
|1
|5. Warren Central
|3-0
|197
|6
|6. Floyd Central
|4-0
|187
|NR
|7. Zionsville
|4-0
|180
|8
|8. Bloomington South
|4-1
|115
|9
|9. Ft. Wayne North
|4-2
|110
|4
|10. Center Grove
|5-1
|63
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Lawrence North 52. Brownsburg 47. Valparaiso 44. Jeffersonville 27. Lafayette Jeff 13. Lawrence Central 12. McCutcheon 8. Penn 6. Carmel 6.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indianapolis Attucks(15)
|4-0
|372
|1
|2. Ev. Bosse (4)
|3-0
|340
|2
|3. Tri-West
|4-0
|274
|4
|4. Brownstown
|4-0
|236
|6
|5. Silver Creek
|6-0
|195
|8
|6. S. Bend Washington
|4-0
|155
|9
|7. Greensburg
|5-0
|148
|10
|8. Culver Academy
|3-2
|142
|7
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|3-2
|95
|5
|10. NorthWood
|3-2
|66
|3
|Others receiving votes:
|New Castle 62. Danville 54. Beech Grove 45. Northwestern 27. Mishawaka Marian 21. Evansville Memorial 13. Salem 8. W. Lafayette 8. Indpls Manual 7. Glenn 6. Sullivan 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Hill (13)
|5-0
|364
|1
|2. Frankton (5)
|5-0
|350
|2
|3. Westview (1)
|5-0
|291
|4
|4. Covington
|6-0
|201
|10
|5. Tipton
|5-1
|186
|T7
|6. Shenandoah
|4-1
|142
|T7
|7. Linton-Stockton
|4-1
|131
|3
|8. Indpls Howe
|3-2
|124
|6
|9. Forest Park
|4-0
|102
|NR
|10. Andrean
|3-2
|77
|5
|Others receiving votes:
|Southwestern (Jefferson) 64. Wapahani 58. Paoli 55. Milan 34. Heritage Christian 22. Indpls Scecina 16. Indpls Irvington 15. Eastern Hancock 12. Clarksville 8. LaVille 8. Monroe Central 7. River Forest 7. Michigan City Marquette 6.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (14)
|4-0
|364
|1
|2. Tri-County
|4-0
|314
|2
|3. Tindley (5)
|4-1
|300
|3
|4. University
|6-0
|273
|4
|5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
|4-1
|227
|5
|6. S. Newton
|5-0
|170
|7
|7. Wood Memorial
|3-1
|123
|6
|8. Westville
|4-0
|74
|NR
|9. Gary 21st Century
|4-3
|67
|8
|10. Morristown
|4-1
|64
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Lanesville 63. Hauser 59. Southwood 51. Washington Twp. 40. Lafayette Catholic 30. Christian Academy 14. Edinburgh 13. N. Vermillion 12. Covenant Christian 10. Springs Valley 6. Vincennes Rivet 6.¤
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.