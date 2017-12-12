Bevin orders flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of KY World War II serviceman

LMPD and EMS are at the scene of a quadruple shooting in the California neighborhood.More >>
LMPD and EMS are at the scene of a quadruple shooting in the California neighborhood.More >>
Both Kentucky's Republican and Democratic Parties have asked Republican State Representative Dan Johnson to resign, but, Johnson made it clear Tuesday, he's not going anywhere.More >>
Both Kentucky's Republican and Democratic Parties have asked Republican State Representative Dan Johnson to resign, but, Johnson made it clear Tuesday, he's not going anywhere.More >>
Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.More >>
Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.More >>
For the second time in a week, the body of a Kentuckian killed during World War II has been returned to the Bluegrass.More >>
For the second time in a week, the body of a Kentuckian killed during World War II has been returned to the Bluegrass.More >>
The state of Kentucky will soon require students from kindergarten to 12th grade to get additional vaccines to attend school.More >>
The state of Kentucky will soon require students from kindergarten to 12th grade to get additional vaccines to attend school.More >>