WAVE 3 News Editorial - December 12, 2017: Resolutions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is resolution season and there will be plenty of resolve to lose weight, work out more, and spend more time with family – all good New Year’s resolutions. Same with voting, rushing less and being on time more, and giving more time and money to charitable causes.

One resolution we should all consider is being more respectful of everyone. Showing respect doesn't require giving up anything. Just doing what is right. The social media experience would be better for everyone if we were more respectful.

Battles over politics would be diminished if we disagreed but did it respectfully. Family arguments would be shorter if we respected each family member more. And harassment claims would certainly diminish if being respectful was paramount for everyone.

You earn respect by treating people with respect. We could all use more of it in the coming year.

