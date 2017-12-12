Johnson won't resign amid teen sexual assault claims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Both Kentucky's Republican and Democratic Parties have asked Republican State Representative Dan Johnson to resign, but, Johnson made it clear Tuesday, he's not going anywhere.

"I'm not standing here today to resign or step down or anything like that," Johnson told reporters standing from the pulpit of his Heart of Fire Church.

The representative from Kentucky's 49th District is accused of sexually assaulting a teen friend of his daughter in 2013, following a New Year’s Eve Party. Johnson said he didn't do it and he's not stepping down. He claims the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, who uncovered the alleged victim, has been out to get him ever since he won the election. Johnson said outside interests to NPR are behind the story.

The detailed expose' on Johnson investigates the alleged sexual assault and two former arson cases Johnson was questioned in, among other issues. After breaking into song to start his press conference, Johnson got right to the accusations of the then 17-year-old girl.

"This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit." Johnson said.

The girl in question was a member of his Heart of Fire Church. She told the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting she was also a close friend of Johnson's daughter and thought of him like a second dad. She said after that New Year’s Eve party, an intoxicated Johnson sexually assaulted her next to his own sleeping daughter.

"I don't want to blast this girl," Johnson said. "I have compassion for her and I'm very sorry that she's in this dark place in her life."

Johnson said his accuser has issues and he only contacted her on Facebook because his wife counseled her.

"It's bizarre, crazy, my husband and I do everything together, anybody that's ever seen anything in the paper, anywhere we go, we are together," his wife Rebecca said.

Controversy followed Johnson in his run for Kentucky's 49th District, when he compared then President Obama and the First Lady to monkeys and posted statements about Muslims on his Facebook page.

Johnson compared himself to President Trump in facing accusers, saying the sexual assault accusations are just politics.

"I think it is the season, last election it seemed to be racism, this one it seems to be sexual impropriety," Johnson said.

Johnson accused former lawmaker and his former Democratic opponent Linda Belcher of being behind the story. Belcher told us, this is not a Republican or Democratic issue and she will let the report speak for itself.

Johnson also told reporters Tuesday he did not the commit arsons he was questioned in.

The alleged sexual assault victim says LMPD never moved forward on her case. Johnson says if LMPD decided to open it back up, they can call his lawyer.

The detailed report caused Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to ask LMPD for an internal review of that case.

