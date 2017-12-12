IU student assaulted while waiting for bus

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Police on Indiana University Bloomington campus are investigating the assault of a student at a campus bus stop.

Officials say the assault happened around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 11 in the area of 7th Street and Jordan Avenue.

The woman was wearing headphones and wasn't able to hear as a man approached her from behind and grabbed her neck.

The woman screamed and fought back, hitting her attacker with her elbows. She was able to escape when another man came to her aid.

Police are searching for the suspect.

