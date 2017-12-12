Pats defense again looking vulnerable with Steelers up next

An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.More >>
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.More >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>