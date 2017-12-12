Two shot in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 4:45 p.m. of a shooting at 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found two people shot, one person in both legs and the other person in one leg.

They're both being transported to University Hospital.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

