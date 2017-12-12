Louisville Water Company issues boil water advisory after Shelby Park main break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company issued a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.

The advisory was issued after a 48-inch main broke near Oak and Jackson Streets, flooding surrounding areas and decreasing water pressure around the city.

"There is no indication that water quality was impacted and again, the advisory was issued as a precautionary measure only," LWC's statement said. "Our water quality team is collecting samples and customers will be notified when the boil water advisory is lifted."

To see if you're in the impacted area, click here.

