Louisville Water Company lifts boil water advisory in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company lifted a Boil Water Advisory for some 4,000 customers after the Shelby Park main break.

The advisory was issued after a 48-inch main broke near Oak and Jackson Streets, flooding surrounding areas and decreasing water pressure around the city.

"Water quality tests confirm that the water is safe to drink," LWC said in a statement. "Please note, if your refrigerator has an automatic ice machine, allow the receptacle to fill twice and discard the ice. If you have a chilled water line on your refrigerator door, allow it to run for approximately one minute before using the water."

