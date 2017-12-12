TRAFFIC ALERT: Tuesday night lane restrictions for Twin Bridges

New lane restrictions will be in place for Tuesday on the Twin Bridges.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says crews will be out doing some electrical work through the night. Work is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound bridge and is expected to last three to five hours.

Crews will then move to the northbound bridge.

KYTC doesn't expect work to impact the morning commute. They say all work should be done by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

