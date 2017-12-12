Man pleads not guilty to 544 counts of animal cruelty

A Henderson County man accused of animal cruelty made his first court appearance Monday.
Doil Stogner, 73, pleaded not guilty to 544 counts of animal cruelty after hundreds of animals were found on his farm in Reed, Kentucky.
Humane society officials tell us this was the largest rescue in the commonwealth.
He's due back in court next month.
