KY requiring students to get additional vaccines for 2018-19 school year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky will soon require students from kindergarten to 12th grade to get additional vaccines to attend school.

Starting July 1, 2018, two additional vaccine requirements go into effect for the 2018-2019 school year.

The first requirements is for all students to have two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine. Parents should start the process of vaccination now, because the minimum time between the doses is six months.

The second requirement is only for students who are 16 or older. They must have received two doses of meningococcal ACWY vaccine. In a letter to parents, Jefferson County Public Schools stated that if a child has not previously received a dose of the vaccine and is age 16 or older, only one dose is required.

JCPS officials suggest all parents take the following steps:

Consult with your child's healthcare provider to ensure that these vaccines have been given to your child, or make an appointment for your child to receive the vaccine(s). Obtain an updated Kentucky Immunization Certificate from your provider. Turn in a copy of that Immunization Certificate to your child's school.

Parents or caregivers with questions should call JCPS Health Services at 502-485-3387.

