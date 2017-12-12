Remains of fallen Kentucky WWII Marine returned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - For the second time in a week, the body of a Kentuckian killed during World War II has been returned to the Bluegrass.

Marine Corps Reserve Private First Class Albert Strange, 18, of Mammoth Cave was killed in the Pacific theater on November 20, 1943. Strange was one of the approximately 1,000 U.S. casualties from the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands.

In May, a Department of Defense team traveled to the Tarawa Atoll to conduct excavations and made a positive identification of Strange's body.

The remains arrived this morning at Louisville International Airport and received a police escort to Cave City. PFC Strange will be laid to rest with full military honors tomorrow at Noon.

