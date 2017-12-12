LA police probe claim Roman Polanski molested girl in '75

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are investigating allegations Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski molested a 10-year-old girl in 1975.
Although the allegations are so old criminal charges cannot be brought, detectives may be able to use evidence they collect to help prosecute other cases.
The 84-year-old's been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.
The latest allegations were reported to police in October when Marianne Barnard said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.
She's used social media to draw attention to her allegations.
The Associated Press doesn't generally name people who report being sexually assaulted, unless they've discussed their allegations publicly.
Polanski's attorney believes an investigation will "prove the whole story to be bogus."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
