UPDATE: Fourth victim located in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD and EMS are at the scene of a quadruple shooting in the California neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, reporting a shooting at 17th and Gallagher streets.

Once at the scene, police found three victims. One person was shot in the stomach, one in the leg and the third victim's injuries were unknown.

A short time later, police found a fourth victim in the 2100 block of West Kentucky Street.

This all happened just an hour after another shooting took place in the Parkland neighborhood about a mile and a half away.

WAVE 3 News has a crew at both scenes and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

