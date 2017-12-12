New ordinance could extend alcohol sales on New Year's Eve

The Owensboro City Commissioners called a special meeting on Tuesday, mostly to discuss extending Sunday alcohol sales on Dec. 31 this year and every year when New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday.

In the state of Kentucky, an establishment with the proper license, can sell alcohol on Sunday's from 11 a.m. until midnight. Now, some local government officials could allow people in the city of Owensboro to drink past the ball drop.

"Every New Year's is celebrated until 2 a.m., with the exception of Sunday night," City Manager Bill Parrish said." It's a special occasion. The staff is not recommending it to occur. The staff is saying if you want to allow it, you have to pass this amendment."

With the first reading Tuesday, the city commissioners have one week to think about how to vote. Local establishments already planning to hold New Year's Eve parties see many benefits in the possible law change.

"If they know that they don't have to stop drinking at twelve o'clock, they'll just drink at an even pace," Steve Rodgers, Senior Vice Commander of the VFW told us.

The VFW is hopeful the ordinance will pass and believes it will make the whole situation a lot easier.

"We don't have to be concerned so much about okay what time is it?" Rodgers said. "It just makes the whole situation more relaxed and less chance of making a mistake."

The second reading for that ordinance is next Tuesday at the Commissioners Meeting. If it is passed, it will go in effect for this year.

