ISP officer shot in head following chase in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding after an Indiana State Police officer was shot in the head.

ISP confirmed the officer was shot near East Park Place and Main Street in Jeffersonville.

The call came in at 7:07 p.m.

Police said the officer was involved in a chase when he was shot in the head.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

