UPDATE: ISP trooper continued chasing suspect after being shot in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.

Law-enforcement officials told WAVE 3 News' Jobina Fortson that the trooper pulled the driver over in the area of East Park Place and Main Street at 7:02 p.m.

That driver shot at the trooper, grazing him in the head, and the trooper returned fire, sources told WAVE 3 News. It's not clear if the suspect was wounded.

The trooper, whose identity was not immediately available, was expected to survive his injuries. The name of the suspect also was unavailable.

The suspect took off, and the injured trooper followed. At 7:08 p.m., the trooper told dispatchers that shots had been fired, and that he'd been hit. Colleagues then rushed to his location at Park Place and Brighton to render aid.

Meanwhile, the accused shooter went to his home, near the intersection of Huston and Schuler drives. That's where law-enforcement officials took him into custody.

The trooper was rushed to University Hospital.

WAVE 3 News crews are in Jeffersonville and at University Hospital in Louisville. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

