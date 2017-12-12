US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - National parks in the U.S. will sharply drop the number of days they allow visitors to get in for free, a move that was criticized by opponents of the parks' plan to raise entrance costs at other times of the year.
After waiving fees 16 days in 2016 and 10 days in 2017, the National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will have four no-cost days next year. They will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11.
This year's free days included all of Veterans Day weekend and the weekends surrounding National Park Week. All of National Park Week and four days over the 100th anniversary of the Park Service were free in 2016.
The Park Service charges weekly entrance fees of $25 or $30 per vehicle at 118 of the 417 national parks. The Park Service has proposed raising the cost to $70 at 17 busy parks mainly in the West, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Zion.
The agency estimates the increase would generate an additional $70 million to help address backlogged maintenance and infrastructure projects. Opponents, including attorneys general from 10 states, say the higher costs could turn away visitors and might not raise that much money.
The Park Service didn't explain why it was cutting back on free days. An Interior Department spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The days that we designate as fee-free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places," National Park Service Deputy Director Michael T. Reynolds said in a statement.
A group opposed to raising fees criticized the change.
"Not everyone can book a helicopter or charter a boat when they want to visit our national parks," said Jesse Prentice-Dunn with the Denver-based Center for Western Priorities in a release. "America's parks must remain affordable for working families."
___
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>