Murray State loses to St. Louis University 69-55 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers traveled to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens Tuesday, Dec. 12.  The Racers lost to SLU 69-55.

The Racers (6-2) came into the Gateway City riding a five-game winning streak. Murray now stands at 4-1 at home and with its first road loss 2-1 away.

The Racers next play versus Marist at the CFSB Center in Murray on Dec. 16.

