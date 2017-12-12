Man wanted in CA on rape charges captured in Mayfield, KY

Investigators have caught a man wanted in California on rape charges in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the suspect, Carlos Simon Escamilla was arrested in the 600 block of S. 8th Street in Mayfield.

Escamilla was wanted in San Diego on charges of rape of a minor and three other sex-related charges including kidnapping.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. His bail was set on the original warrant out of San Diego at $1,000,000,000.

Investigating the case were the US Marshal's Service, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

