Services set for 3 family members killed in fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The funeral for three family members killed in a fire police say was intentionally set, will soon be laid to rest.

Archimeda Riley, 41, Savannah Mikayla Cooper, 16, and Kameron Harris, 11 died when their apartment building on Shanks Lane was set on fire Dec. 5.

Kameron held on for several days on life support at Norton Children's Hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it and passed away the Friday after the fire.

A visitation and celebration of life will happen at the same time for all three family members.

The visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Valley Hope Center, 10803 Deering Rd.

A celebration of life will begin Friday at 11 a.m., also at Valley Hope Center. Immediately following will be their burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

RELATED STORIES

+ Community grieves family killed in Shanks Ln fire

+ Pastor: 11-year-old arson victim dies, becomes third family member killed in Shanks Lane fire

+ Woman, juvenile killed in fire; woman charged with murder, arson

Community members wanting to help with the funeral costs can donate through the family's Go Fund Me account.

People can also donate at any Republic Bank under Southwest Family Ministries, or mail a check for the family of Archimeda Riley to:

Southwest Family Ministries

P.O Box 16154

Louisville, Kentucky 40256

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.