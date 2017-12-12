GoFundMe page set up to help Louisville native stabbed 10 times in Argentina

Michael Roberson, who has been with LMPD since 2005, was the officer who shot the armed robbery suspect. That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dominique Hardiman.More >>
Michael Roberson, who has been with LMPD since 2005, was the officer who shot the armed robbery suspect. That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dominique Hardiman.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Dec. 14, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Dec. 14, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
He was stabbed 10 times in the heart and lungs and taken to the hospital.More >>
He was stabbed 10 times in the heart and lungs and taken to the hospital.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Sellersburg, the Town of Sellersburg Municipal Works announced on Thursday.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Sellersburg, the Town of Sellersburg Municipal Works announced on Thursday.More >>