Annual 'Shop With A Cop' event helps brighten Christmas for kids

Dozens of Henderson children will have presents to open on Christmas because of something that happened on Tuesday.

It was Henderson FOP's annual shop with a cop event.

"This is a great event put on by the F.O.P here in Henderson," explained Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Myles Scott, explained. "It allows kids that may not be able to receive the ultimate gifts that they want and not receive everything that they need, it allows them to be able to come out here and pick some things out that they would enjoy. Whether it be clothes or toys."

