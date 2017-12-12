Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Southridge 67, Corydon 43
Alexandria 63, Taylor 56
Barr-Reeve 63, N. Knox 35
Bowman Academy 90, Lake Station 50
Calumet 77, Whiting 58
Chesterton 69, E. Chicago Central 53
Cloverdale 72, S. Putnam 53
E. Noble 74, Churubusco 48
Eastside 65, Lakewood Park 51
Ev. Bosse 85, Ev. Memorial 59
Franklin Co. 47, Hamilton Ross, Ohio 39
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, DeKalb 38
Gary 21st Century 63, LaCrosse 31
Gibson Southern 64, Ev. North 61
Greenwood Christian 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 45
Hammond 73, Hammond Clark 44
Hanover Central 81, Rensselaer 61
Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Reitz 60
Heritage Hills 55, Hancock Co., Ky. 35
Hobart 68, River Forest 52
Hutsonville High School, Ill. 71, N. Central (Farmersburg) 64
Indpls Arlington 69, Indpls Herron 46
Indpls International 76, Bethesda Christian 74, OT
Jay Co. 49, Yorktown 29
Lawrence North 64, Indpls Manual 51
Lawrenceburg 52, Harrison, Ohio 31
Leo 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
Loogootee 58, S. Knox 52
Madison Shawe 56, S. Decatur 52
Marion 73, Liberty Christian 41
Northfield 70, Southern Wells 67
NorthWood 56, Jimtown 25
Norwell 70, Eastbrook 62
Peru 60, Tippecanoe Valley 36
Portage 48, Lowell 40
Randolph Southern 61, Monroe Central 55
Salem 48, Springs Valley 39
Seton Catholic 56, Union (Modoc) 15
Westfield 75, Franklin Central 73, OT
Westville 85, Wheeler 73
Winamac 64, Culver 41
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oregon-Davis vs. New Prairie, ppd.
Concord vs. S. Bend Riley, ppd.
Bethany Christian vs. Triton, ppd. to Jan 11.
Mishawaka Marian vs. Culver Academy, ppd. to Jan 16.
N. Miami vs. Lakeland Christian, ppd.
Hamilton vs. Central Noble, ppd.
S. Bend Career Academy vs. Clinton Christian, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Putnam 36, Indpls International 26
Batesville 37, Franklin Co. 31
Bellmont 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 14
Benton Central 45, Twin Lakes 31
Bloomfield 47, White River Valley 42
Bluffton 69, Southwood 50
Brownstown 59, Clarksville 31
Carroll (Flora) 34, Maconaquah 25
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48
Cascade 54, Monrovia 38
Castle 72, Ev. Harrison 37
Center Grove 45, Martinsville 37
Christian Academy 60, Rock Creek Academy 50
Clinton Central 38, Taylor 31
Clinton Prairie 55, Sheridan 49
Columbus North 68, Seymour 46
Connersville 41, Muncie Central 30
Corydon 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Crown Point 59, Highland 54
Danville 57, Decatur Central 39
DeKalb 57, Prairie Hts. 42
Delphi 64, Cass 40
Dubois 39, Crawford Co. 34
Eastern (Greentown) 56, Madison-Grant 46
Eastside 54, Lakewood Park 44
Edinburgh 50, Hauser 41, OT
Eminence 35, Christel House Academy 19
Ev. Central 63, Forest Park 37
Frankton 61, Wapahani 50
Ft. Wayne Snider 63, E. Noble 23
Greenfield 51, Shelbyville 22
Greensburg 79, Oldenburg 23
Greenwood 54, Rushville 50
Hamilton Southeastern 56, New Castle 29
Hebron 58, Washington Twp. 31
Henryville 40, Silver Creek 38
Heritage Hills 47, Southridge 17
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Attucks 27
Indpls Brebeuf 30, Indpls Arlington 29
Indpls Pike 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 39
Jac-Cen-Del 60, N. Decatur 43
Jasper 50, Washington 41
Jay Co. 71, Blackford 11
Jeffersonville 61, Charlestown 40
Kouts 47, Lowell 46
Lafayette Catholic 75, Crawfordsville 29
Lafayette Jeff 57, McCutcheon 49
Lake Station 54, Calumet Christian School 46
Lapel 50, Eastern Hancock 43
Michigan City 71, Hobart 46
Mitchell 71, Shoals 21
Morristown 58, Greenwood Christian 52
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 59, Boonville 29
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, New Palestine 47
Munster 58, Hammond Noll 56
N. Harrison 65, Paoli 39
N. Judson 62, N. White 37
New Haven 43, Adams Central 36
New Washington 58, Lanesville 36
Noblesville 63, Anderson 62, OT
Northview 38, Terre Haute North 36
Oak Hill 45, Wabash 26
Pendleton Hts. 63, Lawrence Central 62, OT
Pioneer 49, Caston 27
Rockville 29, Seeger 24
S. Ripley 65, Switzerland Co. 21
S. Vermillion 62, Covington 52
Sullivan 70, Shakamak 37
Terre Haute South 60, Indpls Tech 28
Tri-Central 72, Frankfort 35
Trinity Lutheran 43, Austin 31
Triton Central 61, Indpls Ritter 60
Union (Dugger) 57, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 31
W. Central 51, Frontier 35
W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 25
W. Noble 68, Whitko 32
W. Vigo 49, Turkey Run 29
W. Washington 67, Orleans 42
Warsaw 32, Columbia City 22
Westfield 54, Avon 35
Westville 42, Boone Grove 27
Whiteland 83, Indian Creek 63
Winchester 53, Union City 28
Zionsville 88, Kokomo 36
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fremont vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Glenn vs. Plymouth, ppd. to Dec 13.
Hamilton vs. Central Noble, ppd.
New Prairie vs. Mishawaka Marian, ppd.
Northridge vs. Penn, ppd.
S. Bend Clay vs. Concord, ppd. to Dec 13.
Wawasee vs. Bethany Christian, ppd.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.