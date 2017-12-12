Bess, Saint Louis halt Murray State's five-game win streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Javon Bess tallied 20 points, six rebounds and five steals and Saint Louis took over to begin the second half and beat Murray State 69-55 on Tuesday night to snap the Racers' five-game win streak.

Jalen Johnson contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds, Hasahn French added 16 points and nine boards and Davell Roby scored 12 for the Billikens (5-5), who had dropped five of six since opening the season 3-0. Saint Louis and Murray State hadn't played since the 1998-99 season and the Racers fell to 0-8 all-time against the Billikens.

Jonathan Stark scored 18 to pace Murray State (6-2), while Ja Morant added 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Shaq Buchanon scored 11.

The Racers led 31-28 at halftime, but saw the lead disappear quickly after intermission. Roby nailed a 3-pointer to tie it at 31 and buried another 3 to put the Billikens up 36-33 just 2:04 into the second half. Saint Louis never trailed again. French's dunk capped a 29-8 run and gave the Billikens a 57-39 lead with nine minutes to play.

