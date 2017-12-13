Video mashup shows the most amazing stunts caught on camera in 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Don't try this at home. Any of it.
This amazing video mashup shows the best physical feats caught on camera this year on the People Are Awesome YouTube channel.
From bikes to skateboards to parkour and more; if this doesn't get you up off the couch, then nothing will.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
This amazing video mashup shows the best physical feats caught on camera this year on the People Are Awesome YouTube channel.More >>
This amazing video mashup shows the best physical feats caught on camera this year on the People Are Awesome YouTube channel.More >>
Making the perfect gingerbread house is not easy. Check out some of the most spectacular failed attempts from around the web.More >>
Making the perfect gingerbread house is not easy. Check out some of the most spectacular failed attempts from around the web.More >>
Three family members killed in a fire police say was intentionally set, will soon be laid to rest.More >>
Three family members killed in a fire police say was intentionally set, will soon be laid to rest.More >>
He talked a good game, but former workers in February told WAVE 3 News that Classic Muscle founder Chris Nezer was collecting tens of thousands of dollars with no intentions of finishing car restorations.More >>
He talked a good game, but former workers in February told WAVE 3 News that Classic Muscle founder Chris Nezer was collecting tens of thousands of dollars with no intentions of finishing car restorations.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.More >>
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.More >>